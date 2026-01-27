Enjoy Milwaukee’s Best Bloody Mary Event!

As GLHF heads into 14th year, they will host 12-15 unique Bloody Marys from local bars and restaurants on Feb. 25! Participants will vote for their favorite Bloody Mary – and enjoy food, the popular Mystery Gift Wall and great raffle prizes like our “Barrow of Booze”!

Very few events in the area showcase Bloody Marys. Bartenders will face off to showcase their signature Bloody Mary recipes. Attendees may taste the Bloody Marys Tand vote for their favorite in categories such as Best Overall, Most Milwaukee, Most Like a Meal and Most Inventive.

This past year, GLHF celebrated 50 years of educating, supporting and advocating for the bleeding disorders community of Wisconsin. Since 1974, GLHF has been a dynamic leader for the Wisconsin bleeding orders community, with innovative programs and initiatives like Camp Klotty Pine, the Wisconsin Bleeding Disorders Conference, patient financial assistance, Wisconsin Legislative Day and more.

Sunday, March 1, 2026 at the Third Street Market Hall (New Venue)!!!

Ticket information: Milwaukee's Best Bloody - Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation

