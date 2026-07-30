Enjoy Grown-Up Summer Camp!

Rediscover the joy of summer camp at the 9th Annual Grown-Up Summer Camp from the Urban Ecology Center. Designed for adults 21 and older, this one-day event features classic camp fun including canoeing, kayaking, kickball, crafts, outdoor yoga, nature hikes, live music, pizza, snacks, and beverages.

Whether you're looking to relax, get outdoors, or reconnect with your inner kid, Grown-Up Summer Camp offers a fun and welcoming experience for everyone. Join us on Sunday, August 2, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $55 and include all activities, food, and drinks.

Come make memories, enjoy the outdoors, and experience why camp isn't just for kids anymore!

For more visit: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/grownupsummercamp/event/grownupsummercamp2026/