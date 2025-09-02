End Your Year by Supporting Candy Cane Lane

CEO Becky Pinter, and Alli Neumann join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share the wonderful volunteer opportunities awaiting you this holiday season.

Make Candy Cane Lane a part of your family's holiday tradition and help provide HOPE for kids battling cancer and related blood disorders.

Beginning on November 29th through December 25th, Candy Cane Lane will have its lights aglow in West Allis. The neighborhood is bordered by Montana Avenue on the north, Oklahoma Avenue on the south, 96th Street on the west, and 92nd Street on the east.

The MACC Fund donation spot can be found on 95th Street between Oklahoma Ave. and Manitoba St. Look for the Candy Cane Lane volunteers collecting donations in blue buckets with MACC Fund and North Shore Bank logos!

From December 6th through December 23rd, you might even get a chance to see Santa!

Lights will be on, and volunteers will be out collecting donations from:

6-9 pm Mondays-Thursdays

6-10 pm Fridays

5-10 pm Saturdays

5-9 pm Sundays

To support or for more information, visit MACC Fund

