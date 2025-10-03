Empty Bowls: A Soup and Ceramics Fest

Valerie MacMillian joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to let you know about a ceramics festival for a good cause.

The event is free to enter, and the handmade bowls are locally made, with soup samples and bowls available for purchase. The event supports NourishMKE — a network of community food centers — and gives local makers a chance to give back.

Empty Bowls:

Sunday, October 5th

11 AM-2 PM

MSOE Kern Center,

1245 N. Broadway,

Milwaukee

For more information, watch What's Brewing Wisconsin, and visit NourishMKE