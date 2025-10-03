Empty Bowls: A Soup and Ceramics Fest

Valerie MacMillian joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to let you know about a ceramics festival for a good cause.
The event is free to enter, and the handmade bowls are locally made, with soup samples and bowls available for purchase. The event supports NourishMKE — a network of community food centers — and gives local makers a chance to give back.
Empty Bowls:
Sunday, October 5th
11 AM-2 PM
MSOE Kern Center,
1245 N. Broadway,
Milwaukee
For more information, watch What's Brewing Wisconsin, and visit NourishMKE