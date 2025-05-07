Empowering Kids with the Road to Rainbow Program!

The Road to Rainbow program at JCC is making waves! Expanding to twice a week, swim lessons take place Mondays and Thursdays from 3:10 to 3:40 PM, fostering water safety skills for 15 kids from United Communication Center. Building on last summer's camp experience, the initiative empowers underserved youth, teaching vital skills like swimming and ice safety. Notably, a sixth grader is already swimming pool lengths, aspiring to become a lifeguard at JCC.