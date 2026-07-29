Embark on your own Milwaukee Odyssey

Matt Wild with the Milwaukee Record, is back to talk about what's brewing in Brew City! Today he's focused on guiding you through your own Milwaukee odessey after seeing The Odyssey. Here are Matt's steps to your Milwaukee odessey:



See The Odyssey at the Oriental Theatre. It’s screening there through August 5, in 70mm After the film, travel to the Underworld... Landmark Lanes, the underground bar/bowling alley/arcade next door. . Give in to the Siren song and walk down Farwell to buy some new music or catch a live show at Lilliput Records. Around the corner on Brady, end your journey with a really good gyro at Apollo Cafe.

For more Matt, visit Milwaukee Record | Music, culture, gentle sarcasm