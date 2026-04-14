Elmbrook Humane Society’s Shelter Slumber Pawty (4/15) WBW

The Shelter Slumber Pawty at Elmbrook Humane Society on is part of a national 24-hour fundraiser initiative designed to connect communities with shelter pets while raising critical funds to support animal shelters. This fun event gives community members the unique opportunity to experience life inside a shelter and spend meaningful time with the animals who call it home. Funds raised during the event will help cover essential needs for the animals in their care!

The Elmbrook Humane Soicety Shelter Slumber Pawty is April 18th-19th. To learn more information, visit https://www.shelterslumberpawty.com/event/EBHS. Follow there Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on events!