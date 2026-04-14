Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
13  WX Alerts 7  Closings/Delays
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Elmbrook Humane Society’s Shelter Slumber Pawty (4/15) WBW

Elmbrook Humane Society
The Shelter Slumber Pawty at Elmbrook Humane Society on is part of a national 24-hour fundraiser initiative that is designed to connect communities with shelter pets.
Elmbrook Humane Society’s Shelter Slumber Pawty
Posted
and last updated

The Shelter Slumber Pawty at Elmbrook Humane Society on is part of a national 24-hour fundraiser initiative designed to connect communities with shelter pets while raising critical funds to support animal shelters. This fun event gives community members the unique opportunity to experience life inside a shelter and spend meaningful time with the animals who call it home. Funds raised during the event will help cover essential needs for the animals in their care!

The Elmbrook Humane Soicety Shelter Slumber Pawty is April 18th-19th. To learn more information, visit https://www.shelterslumberpawty.com/event/EBHS. Follow there Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on events!

Report a typo