Drive to Tosa and Dive Into Weekly Family Night

Make a splash with the family every Tuesday night with Friends of Hoyt Park at TOSA Pool and The Landing. TOSA Pool is a Non-profit open all year and The Landing Beer Garden is a a communal gathering space, where community can come together and enjoy food, beverages, live music and trivia. These two locations are both next door neighbors and under the same organization, Friends of Hoyt Park!

Join them every Tuesday Night through August and September, 5-7pm

For questions or more information call 414-302-9160 or visit Friends of Hoyt Park & Pool | IT’S THE WAY SUMMER SHOULD BE!