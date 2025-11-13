Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee Hope Initiative Inc.
Don't Miss This Donation Drive and Giveaway for Winter Coats
Hope Manuel joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the "Hope Loves The Kids Coat Drive & Giveaway."

The Milwaukee Hope Initiative was founded in July 2024 by Hope Manuel/Founder & Executive Director, with a deep commitment to addressing the immediate, essential needs of Milwaukee's underserved population.

Coats can be dropped off until November 21 at:
Columbia Savings and Loan Association,
2020 W. Fond du Lac Avenue

Associated Bank’s River Center Branch,
815 N. Water Street

Coats will be given away on November 29:
10 am at Columbia Savings and Loan Association,
2020 W. Fond du Lac Avenue

Visit MKE Hope Initiative for more information.

