Don't Miss This Donation Drive and Giveaway for Winter Coats

Hope Manuel joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the "Hope Loves The Kids Coat Drive & Giveaway."

The Milwaukee Hope Initiative was founded in July 2024 by Hope Manuel/Founder & Executive Director, with a deep commitment to addressing the immediate, essential needs of Milwaukee's underserved population.

Coats can be dropped off until November 21 at:

Columbia Savings and Loan Association,

2020 W. Fond du Lac Avenue

Associated Bank’s River Center Branch,

815 N. Water Street

Coats will be given away on November 29:

10 am at Columbia Savings and Loan Association,

2020 W. Fond du Lac Avenue

Visit MKE Hope Initiative for more information.

