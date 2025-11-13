Don't Miss This Donation Drive and Giveaway for Winter Coats

Hope Manuel joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the "Hope Loves The Kids Coat Drive & Giveaway."
The Milwaukee Hope Initiative was founded in July 2024 by Hope Manuel/Founder & Executive Director, with a deep commitment to addressing the immediate, essential needs of Milwaukee's underserved population.
Coats can be dropped off until November 21 at:
Columbia Savings and Loan Association,
2020 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
Associated Bank’s River Center Branch,
815 N. Water Street
Coats will be given away on November 29:
10 am at Columbia Savings and Loan Association,
2020 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
Visit MKE Hope Initiative for more information.