Don't Miss This Concert Performed by Scientists, Physicians, Pharmacists, and Nurses!

The Medical College of Wisconsin Orchestra & Jazz Collective is made up of scientists, physicians, pharmacists, and nurses! And they're putting on a concert for a good cause.

It's the Festive Songs & Dances Symphony and Jazz Concert!

While the concert is free, the performers hope attendees will donate to a local charity. The orchestra and jazz collective vote on a recipient every year, and have raised more than $20,000 since the inception of the orchestra in 2019.

This year, the concert will raise money for Community Advocates.

You can attend the Festive Songs & Dances Symphony and Jazz Concert on Saturday, November 21st at 3:00. It's at the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church. Visit MCWOrchestra.org for more information.