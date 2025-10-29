Don't Miss These Spooky Performances This Weekend!

President & CEO of United Performing Arts Fund, Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share the Halloween-themed performances from UPAF Members.

The 3 performances offer something for everyone of all ages, with Goosebumps: Phantom of the Auditorium, Hocus Pocus: Film with Orchestra, and All Souls Eve.

Visit the links below for more information about each performance!

All Souls Eve:

Friday, October 31, 7:30 PM-9:30 PM

Hocus Pocus: Film with Orchestra:

Friday, October 31 & Saturday, November 1, 7:30-10:00 PM

Goosebumps: Phantom of the Auditorium:

Friday, October 31, 7:00-8:30 PM

Saturday and Sunday, November 1 & 2, 1:00-2:30 PM & 3:30-5:00 PM

Watch and follow What's Brewing Wisconsin for more information, or visit UPAF