Don't Miss The Autumn Acoustics Music Festival

Amy Casey joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming Autumn Acoustics Music Festival at Riveredge Nature Center.

This family-friendly fall festival includes seven bands, gorgeous fall foliage, food trucks, coffee drinks, baked goods, art stations, face painting, and beverages. The music covers the blues, folk, indie rock, and country. Riveredge is in Saukville--an easy 30-minute drive from Milwaukee.

Autumn Acoustics Music Festival:

Saturday, October 4

12 pm - 6 pm

Riveredge Nature Center

Saukville, Wisconsin

Use the code: LEAVES for 50% off festival tickets!

You can find tickets and more information at riveredgenaturecenter.org