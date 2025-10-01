Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Don't Miss The Autumn Acoustics Music Festival

Riveredge Nature Center
Don't Miss The Autumn Acoustics Music Festival
Posted
and last updated

Amy Casey joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming Autumn Acoustics Music Festival at Riveredge Nature Center.

This family-friendly fall festival includes seven bands, gorgeous fall foliage, food trucks, coffee drinks, baked goods, art stations, face painting, and beverages. The music covers the blues, folk, indie rock, and country. Riveredge is in Saukville--an easy 30-minute drive from Milwaukee.

Autumn Acoustics Music Festival:

Saturday, October 4
12 pm - 6 pm
Riveredge Nature Center
Saukville, Wisconsin

Use the code: LEAVES for 50% off festival tickets!

You can find tickets and more information at riveredgenaturecenter.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo