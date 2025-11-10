Don't Miss Out on this Production of Hadestown: Teen Edition

Sarah Egbede and Natalie Hartung join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss their roles in Hadestown: Teen Edition.

DSHA is an all-girls, Catholic, college-prep high school in Milwaukee. Each fall, DSHA produces a musical (the most recent fall shows were: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Sister Act).

This year, DSHA is staging Hadestown: Teen Edition, a version of the Tony award-winning show Hadestown; the teen edition has been modified slightly for content and to better suit teens’ vocal ranges. The DSHA Theatre Department recommends this show for ages 10 and up.

For more information and tickets, visit DSHA Tickets

DSHA Hadestown: Teen Edition:

Friday, November 14, 7 PM

Saturday, November 15, 2 PM and 7 PM

DSHA

4257 N. 100th Street,

Milwaukee