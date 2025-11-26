Don't Miss a Christmas in the Ward This Year

Jordan Dechambre joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share about an upcoming Christmas celebration in the Historic Third Ward.

‘Tis the season to celebrate! The Historic Third Ward ushers in the holiday season with its 36th annual Christmas in the Ward event in Catalano Square, 147 N. Broadway. Presented by Nicolet Law, Christmas in the Ward is a community event that welcomes thousands of visitors every year to celebrate the holiday season. The festive, family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, features a tree lighting ceremony, fireworks over the river, a visit from Santa and his reindeer, and much more!

Christmas in the Ward:

Friday, December 5, 2025

5 - 8:30 PM

Catalano Square,

147 N. Broadway

For more information, visit Christmas in the Ward