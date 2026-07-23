Don't let Summer Drift Away, Book your Stay at Chula Vista!

Find your fun at Chula Vista Resort along the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells! Chula Vista Resort offers sunset dinner cruises, 18-hole golf course, mini-golf, indoor/outdoor waterpark, and award-winning steakhouse all conveniently located on site. Plus, Chula Vista is animal friendly, so bring your furry friend along for fun in Wisconsin Dells.

All Inclusive Getaways options include lodging and unlimited food and drinks, with available upgrades. Get ahead of that cabin fever and don’t miss out on making those amazing summer memories with your family. Visit Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells for your most complete summer vacation experience.

To book call 800-388-4782 or book online at Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark Hotel