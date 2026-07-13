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Discover the World of Purple Martins!

Lake Michigan Bird Observatory
Discover the World of Purple Martins!
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Get an up close look at one of Wisconsin's most fascinating birds! Join the Lake Michigan Bird Observatory for its annual Purple Martin Banding event at Forest Beach Migratory Preserve in Port Washington on Wednesday, July 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Visitors can watch trained researchers safely band Purple Martin nestlings, learn how bird banding helps scientists track migration and monitor bird health, and discover ways to support bird conservation in Wisconsin. The event is free, family friendly, and open to the public. Learn more at LMBO.org.

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