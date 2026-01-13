Discover The Dark Secrets of the Northwoods

Author Amy Pease joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss her small-town crime novel, Wildwood.

The sequel to Northwoods, by pure happenstance, while writing down her imagination stuck in traffic, is set in a small northern Wisconsin resort town. The sheriff uncovers something larger and more sinister happening in her Northern Wisconsin community. You can learn more about the book at her upcoming book signing with Milwaukee crime author Nick Petrie.

Wildwood Book Event:

6:30 PM

January 14,

Shorewood Library

Visit Amy Pease to learn more about her novels. You can also stay up to date by following her on Facebook and Instagram

