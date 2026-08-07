Discover Port Washington’s Picture-Perfect Lakefront

Port Washington’s lakefront is one of the most scenic destinations on Wisconsin’s coast, offering breathtaking views, historic landmarks, and plenty of small-town charm. Take a stroll along the Harborwalk and experience the beauty of Lake Michigan while visiting the newly restored Pierhead Light, a beloved community landmark that welcomes visitors to the harbor.

On this episode, we speak with Roger Strohm, City Engineer for the City of Port Washington, about the extensive restoration project and the significance of preserving the iconic lighthouse for future generations. For more information on planning your visit, head to https://www.visitportwashington.com.