Discover Milwaukee’s Olympic Connections

As excitement builds for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games, it’s a great time to explore Milwaukee’s lesser‑known Olympic and winter sports history.

Milwaukee is connected to Olympic history through George Coleman Poage, the first Black American to compete in a modern Olympic Games and the first to medal. The city also has deep roots in winter sports, from speed skating at the Pettit National Ice Center to early skating along the Milwaukee River.

Milwaukee is also home to the oldest curling club in continuous existence, founded in 1845, highlighting the city’s long relationship with ice sports. As you watch the Games, it’s a perfect reminder to explore Milwaukee’s past—and maybe try a winter sport yourself.

Visit https://historicmilwaukee.org/