Derby Day Celebration Brings Creativity to Milwaukee

Rochelle Gust, Executive Director and Founder of F.A.T.E., invites the community to a lively Kentucky Derby Day Party celebrating creativity and connection. The nonprofit empowers youth through artistic expression in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville District.

Guests can enjoy hat decorating, music, games, raffles, hors d’oeuvres, and non-alcoholic cocktails, all while watching the race together. The event takes place Saturday, May 2, from 3–6 p.m. at 339 W. North Ave.

Entry is $10 and includes all supplies. Learn more about programs, workshops, and future events at www.fategroup.org or by calling (414) 465-2310.