Delicious Pumpkin Themed Mocktails!

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

The Velveteen Pumpkin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp pumpkin puree

¼ cup half-and-half

¼ cup milk (dairy or almond/oat)

1 tbsp maple syrup or brown sugar

¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice, plus more for garnish

Ice

Graham cracker crumbs for rim

Whipped cream for topping

Instructions:

Dip the rim of a martini glass in a shallow dish of milk, then dip it into graham cracker crumbs. In a cocktail shaker, add the pumpkin puree, half-and-half, milk, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain the mixture into the rimmed glass. Garnish with whipped cream and an extra sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

Pumpkin Apple Cider

Ingredients:

¼ cup pure pumpkin puree

¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup apple cider

Splash of apple/lemon-ginger kombucha, sparkling water, or ginger ale

Coconut or raw sugar for rimming

Apple slice for garnish

Instructions:

Wet the rim of a glass with an apple slice and dip it in the coconut/raw sugar to coat. Combine the pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and apple cider in a glass. Stir the ingredients well and add ice.

Top the mixture with a splash of kombucha, sparkling water, or ginger ale. Stir gently and garnish with a fresh apple slice.

Pumpkin Spice Fizz

Ingredients:

3/4 oz pumpkin spice simple syrup*

1 oz orange juice

3 oz chilled ginger beer

Lemon wedge

Cinnamon stick and orange slice for garnish



Instructions:

In a shaker glass, muddle the lemon wedge and add the pumpkin spice simple syrup and orange juice with ice. Shake for about 10 seconds until chilled. Strain the mixture into a glass and top with chilled ginger beer. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and an orange slice before serving. (This would be great to multiply the recipe in a pitcher or serve in a punch bowl for a party)