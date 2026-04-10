Debunking Dating Expectations with a Local Author

A professor of feminist rhetoric, Jennie Young was frustrated with the dating lexicon and deiced to help by identifying common toxic rhetorical patterns in men’s messaging. She wrote her book, BURN THE HAYSTACK: Decode Dating, Torch the Duds, and Make Room for Men Who Matter, to teach people how to decode the hidden meanings in ordinary communication in the online dating scene and in real life.

Jennie Young is going to have a book signing even at Bosewell Books on April 14, 6:30pm. You can find BURN THE HAYSTACK: Decode Dating, Torch the Duds, and Make Room for Men Who Matter at Burn the Haystack – HarperCollins!