Dave’s Hot Chicken Grand Opening Brings the Heat and a Year of Free Chicken

Sydney Zuege joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share the Grand Opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Grafton.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is a fast-growing, cult-favorite Nashville-style hot chicken brand. It serves high-quality tenders and sliders in seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper. It also offers delicious sides like mac and cheese and crispy fries, and unique beverages like top-loaded milkshakes and frozen drinks.

The first 100 guests in line will receive a gift card and exclusive Dave’s merch. The first 100 in line will also be entered into a drawing to win FREE Dave’s for a year. Tune in to find out how early you should arrive!

Grand Opening:

Friday, October 17

Starts at 10:00 AM

Dave’s Hot Chicken,

1210 N. Port Washington Road.

