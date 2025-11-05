Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cyclocross Riders Ready to Roll This Weekend

Ethan Ley and Jason McDowell join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Kern Park Kross, a cyclocross (CX) race in the Wisconsin Cyclocross (WICX) Series.

Cyclocross is a short-form style of bicycle racing that sends competitors around a closed course of twists and turns and across a variety of mixed terrain (such as grass, dirt, mud, sand, snow, and pavement) as well as over obstacles (such as barriers, stair sets, and off-camber hills).

Watch What's Brewing Wisconsin to learn more about the 3rd Annual Kern Park Kross. For more information, visit Spirit of Sport

Kern Park Kross:
Saturday, November 8, 2025

