Cyclocross Riders Ready to Roll This Weekend

Ethan Ley and Jason McDowell join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Kern Park Kross, a cyclocross (CX) race in the Wisconsin Cyclocross (WICX) Series.

Cyclocross is a short-form style of bicycle racing that sends competitors around a closed course of twists and turns and across a variety of mixed terrain (such as grass, dirt, mud, sand, snow, and pavement) as well as over obstacles (such as barriers, stair sets, and off-camber hills).

For more information, visit Spirit of Sport

Kern Park Kross:

Saturday, November 8, 2025