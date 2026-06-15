Cruise Into Summer Fun in Sussex

The Village of Sussex Parks & Recreation Department is bringing back a beloved community tradition with the Classic Car Cruise Night presented by PowerTest. This family-friendly event has been a Sussex favorite for more than 20 years, featuring a police and fire escorted cruise through the village followed by a classic car show at the Sussex Civic Center.

Guests can enjoy concessions from the Sussex Area Service Club, beer and seltzers available for purchase, and live music from Mission Accomplished. This year’s celebration will also honor America 250 with American flags for spectators and the first 100 cars in the cruise.

Join the fun and celebrate classic cars, community spirit, and summer in Sussex!

For more information visit www.sussexwi.gov