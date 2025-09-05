Countdown to the Kite Fest!

Owner Scott Fisher, and Rebeca Hanrehan from IKEA join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the 46th Annual IKEA Frank Mots Int’l Kite Festival.

Featuring:

- Grand Launch of 600 kites

- #1 kite flying team in the US

- Connor and Amy Doran from America’s Got Talent,

- The Flaming Emus

- Free kites for the first 100 kids competing

- "Brat Drop" from parachutes

The 46th Annual IKEA Frank Mots Int’l Kite Festival Presented by Gift of Wings:

Veterans Park, Milwaukee’s Lakefront

September 6 & 7

10 am - 6 pm on Saturday

10 am - 5 pm on Sunday