Could this Citrus Snack Become a Part of Your Routine?

Stephanie visits a local Pick 'n Save to try out Yakult, a prebiotic yogurt. Yakult Probiotic Drinks are easy to drink and have a refreshing citrus taste. Best yet, these fermented dairy drinks contain billions of live and active probiotics. And it has minimal ingredients! It's small packaging makes it easy to incorporate into your daily routine when taking it on-the-go. Watch as we uncover this yogurt's history and capture live reactions from real store customers trying it for the first time.

Buy it at your local Pick 'n Save: Save On Your First Pickup or Delivery Order - Pick ‘n Save