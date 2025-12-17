Coquito Mocktails to Keep the Holiday Celebrations Going

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss coquito mocktail recipes and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Coquito Old Fashioned

- 3 oz tea (or whiskey)

- a dash of Cardamom

- 1 tsp fig jam

- 4 oz coquito

Add nutmeg and cinnamon stick to garnish

Mango Coquito

- 4 oz coquito

- 3 oz mango nectar

Add cinnamon and a mango slice to garnish

Coquito

- evaporated milk

- condensed milk

- coconut milk (or rum)

- 1/4 tsp cinnamon

- 1/8 tsp nutmeg

- 1 tsp vanilla

Blend until smooth

Made a Brad Yates mocktail recipe? Snap a picture and send it to Ineedbrad@gmail.com to show Brad, and for a chance to be featured!

