Connecting Through Art, Bronzeville's Latest Black Art Exhibit

The Bronzeville Center For The Arts' "Black Defined" examines the rich history of art making and material culture.

Black Defined is an exhibition series exploring different themes, subjects, and approaches by Black artists. Gallery 507 is the organization's first development, and the exhibit runs through January 9. The Talk Back Series is an interactive event, allowing you to participate with the Bronzeville Center of the Arts.

Talk Back Series:

Tuesday, September 30

5:30 PM

Bader Philanthropies

3300 N Dr Martin Luther King Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

For more information, visit BCAMKE.org