Concert Season Hits Different: The Performances You Can’t Miss This Fall & Winter

Katie Korek joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to give a preview of the performances hitting the stage this Fall and Winter.

Present Music is one of the nation’s leading ensembles dedicated to the performances of new music, only using music from living composers. Subscriptions for ticket packages are available at Present Music.

The Wizard of Oz, Hocus Pocus, The Godfather and Batman, is shown through feature films with live orchestral concerts at the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, with tickets available on their website.