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Commute by Bike To Fight High Gas Prices and Highway Construction Woes

Wisconsin Bike Fed
Commute by Bike To Fight High Gas Prices and Highway Construction Woes
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With gas prices climbing and ongoing construction along major corridors like I-94, creating daily delays, more commuters are looking for alternative ways to get around. The Wisconsin Bike Fed highlights bike commuting as a practical, cost-effective, and healthy solution to car commuting fatigue. A statewide nonprofit focused on bicycle advocacy and education, Wisconsin Bike Fed has long supported safer, more accessible biking across communities.

The Wisconsin Bike Fed is hosting a free MKE Bike Commuting Workshop on May 30, 2026, at 9 am in the Urban Ecology Center in Riverside Park. For more information, visit https://give.wisconsinbikefed.org/event/mke-bike-commuting-workshop/e797025.

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