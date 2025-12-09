Community in the Clouds: Stories from Milwaukee's Skywalks

Julia Griffith from Historic Milwaukee, and tour guide Cyndi Kramer join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a weather-friendly tour above the streets of Milwaukee.

Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment.

Milwaukee has nearly 2 miles of skywalks, connecting residential, commercial, and office buildings in the downtown area. On this tour, you'll view the city from new perspectives, looking up and down the dense streets and the river. Cyndi shares her experience as a tour guide and why this tour is more than meets the eye.

The Skywaukee Winter Tours are open! Register at Historic Milwaukee