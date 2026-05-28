Come Shop, Sip & Savor!

Shop, Sip & Savor invites anyone to explore the Third Ward through exclusive sales, special menus, pop-up experiences, live music, and in-store activations hosted by nearly 40 participating businesses. Throughout the weekend, the neighborhood will come alive with music and festive programming, encouraging everyone to stroll, discover, and linger. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local, uncover new favorites, and experience everything that makes the Historic Third Ward a vibrant, one-of-a-kind destination

Shop, Sip & Savor will be going through May 30th-31st. For more information, visit historicthirdward.org.