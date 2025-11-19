Come See Carmen, Kostia & Stas Perform Live in Milwaukee

Musicians Carmen Nickerson, Kostia Efimov, Stas Venglevski join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to perform their song, Spiritual Playboy.

Carmen won Vocalist of the Year in 2025 and has been involved in the Wisconsin area music industry. As veteran musicians of the Milwaukee scene, Kostia and Stas bring their extensive training in classical music into the mix. Stas recently played in Carnegie Hall and has recorded with the Manhattan Symphony. You may have heard some of Kostia's songs in commercials, movies, and shows such as Sex and the City.

The group will be performing at Story Hill Firehouse, on November 25th at 7 PM.