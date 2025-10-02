Come on Down to Brady Street For Its Annual Pet Parade

Michael Sander joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming 21st annual Brady Street Pet Parade!

Enjoy sidewalk sales, giveaways, vendor booths, live entertainment, and fun photo ops throughout the day. This is a family-friendly event open to animal lovers of all ages!

There will be contests for best costume, tail wagging showdown, pet/owner look-alike, and best tricks.

Brady Street Pet Parade details:

October 5th, 2025

11 AM - 4 PM

To sign up your pet and for more information, visit Brady Street Pet Parade

