Classes to Learn the History of Your Home

Julia Griffith joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to invite you to a House History Class, where you can learn more about your home.

Each spring, Historic Milwaukee hosts a neighborhood tour, and for each property, they do a lot of research about the building, past residents, and the neighborhood. Though the organization can't do every home in Milwaukee, they created a class to help connect people with the resources that exist.

To register and for more information, visit Historic Milwaukee.

The cost is $10 for Historic Milwaukee members and $20 for non-members. The next class is on Zoom on November 18th and will offer more classes in 2026, both in person and on Zoom.