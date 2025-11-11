Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Classes to Learn the History of Your Home

Classes to Learn the History of Your Home
Julia Griffith joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to invite you to a House History Class, where you can learn more about your home.

Each spring, Historic Milwaukee hosts a neighborhood tour, and for each property, they do a lot of research about the building, past residents, and the neighborhood. Though the organization can't do every home in Milwaukee, they created a class to help connect people with the resources that exist.

To register and for more information, visit Historic Milwaukee.

The cost is $10 for Historic Milwaukee members and $20 for non-members. The next class is on Zoom on November 18th and will offer more classes in 2026, both in person and on Zoom.

