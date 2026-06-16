Chula Vista Resort Offers Summer Family Fun in Wisconsin Dells

Chula Vista Resort has something for everyone this summer, with themed getaway packages designed for families. Watch to learn how you can make the most of a Wisconsin Dells vacation.

Plan your summer escape with Chula Vista’s “Fun in the Sun” package, a 4-day, 3-night family getaway filled with fun and value. The package includes unlimited waterpark access, mini golf, ziplining, arcade credits, daily breakfast, and more.

Create unforgettable family memories in Wisconsin Dells!

Book now at https://www.chulavistaresort.com/ Resorts or call 855-388-4782.