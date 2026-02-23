Cherry Mocktails to Get Ready for Spring

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss coquito mocktail recipes and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Midnight Tart Cherry

Ingredients:

4 oz tart cherry juice

1 medium lime, both zest and juice

2 tsp honey or maple syrup

1/8 tsp vanilla extract

Heavy pinch Celtic Sea salt (1/8 tsp)

Sparkling water (flavored or unflavored)

Instructions:

Add the cherry juice, lime zest, lime juice, honey or maple syrup, vanilla extract, and sea salt to your shaker glass. Shake the glass vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice and top with equal parts sparkling water (flavored or unflavored) Garnish with a lime wedge.

Spritzy Tart Cherry

Ingredients:

4oz tart cherry juice

4oz citrus sparkling water (LaCroix Limoncello is yummy)

4 dashes orange bitters

1 bar spoon olive brine

Olives, for garnish

Grapefruit slice, for garnish

Instructions:

Fill a glass with ice. Add all ingredients and stir to combine.

If desired, garnish with olives and grapefruit.

Made a Brad Yates mocktail recipe? Snap a picture and send it to Ineedbrad@gmail.com to show Brad, and for a chance to be featured!