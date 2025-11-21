Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chef Adam Teaches Us To Make Tuna Tartare!

Adam Pawlak
Chef Adam Pawlak joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share his professional insight on making tuna tartare!

Chef Adam Pawlak was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Growing up in an Italian family jump-started his love of food and cooking from a very young age. His specialty is high-end Italian cuisine with strong French influences. Working in different cities and traveling often, Chef Adam learned techniques and influences from around the country.

Follow What’s Brewing Wisconsin to see how to make the verde marinade, and to learn more, visit ChefAdamPawlak.com

