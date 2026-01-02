Check Out This Open House Celebrating 60 Years of Stargazing

UWM Planetarium Director Jean Creighton and student Presenter Jack Koshkin join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share some upcoming programs for its 60th year.

Enjoy free cake plus a live, indoor 20-minute presentation and stargazing show that will take audience members on a live, interactive tour of the night sky. Shows will run every half hour and highlight some favorite astronomical topics and seasonal constellations such as Orion, Taurus, and the Winter Circle.

Planetarium Open House:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Saturday, January 17

Free

Birth of the Universe:

Fridays, January 23 - February 27

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

$7 General Admission, $5 UWM Students

For more information, visit UWM Planetarium