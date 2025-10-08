Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Check Out This New Puzzle Collaboration with a Local Artist

Historic Milwaukee
Check Out This New Puzzle Collaboration with a Local Artist
Posted

Julia Griffith and local artist James Steeno join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to show you some Milwaukee-themed puzzles for the cooler and cozy seasons.

James Steeno and Historic Milwaukee utilized some of his images to create 4 puzzles with various locally inspired images. From Milwaukee's City Hall, Water Street, to Wauwatosa landmarks, each puzzle has a unique local theme.

The puzzles are available at Historic Milwaukee's gift shop and James Steeno's art booths at events. Visit jamessteeno.com to find which event he will be at next!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo