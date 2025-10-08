Check Out This New Puzzle Collaboration with a Local Artist

Julia Griffith and local artist James Steeno join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to show you some Milwaukee-themed puzzles for the cooler and cozy seasons.

James Steeno and Historic Milwaukee utilized some of his images to create 4 puzzles with various locally inspired images. From Milwaukee's City Hall, Water Street, to Wauwatosa landmarks, each puzzle has a unique local theme.

The puzzles are available at Historic Milwaukee's gift shop and James Steeno's art booths at events. Visit jamessteeno.com to find which event he will be at next!