Check Out This Beer Scavenger Hunt Supporting a Cause

Jessica Johnson, Community Director for Yelp in Milwaukee, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a beer scavenger hunt supporting Ales for ALS.

The annual Yelp Beer Hunt is a free scavenger hunt event at the original Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery! Guests are invited to explore historic Brewhouse Inn & Suites, sample beers from local breweries, then head to OnTap for complimentary food, drinks, live music, and giveaways. All proceeds from the event directly support our non profit beneficiary– Ales for ALS.

Beer Hunt:

6 PM

Thursday, September 25

Attendees must be 21 or older

RSVP's are required, but it is free to attend. You can RSVP and find more information at YelpMilwaukee

