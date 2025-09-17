Check Out These Upcoming Performances in Milwaukee

Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share the incredible experience of <i>Violins of Hope — Wisconsin</i> and Old Wicked Songs.

Today is the grand opening of Violins of Hope — Wisconsin, presented by the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra. There are many opportunities over the coming months to experience this powerful performance that uses restored instruments of Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust.

This Saturday, September 20, is the opening day of Old Wicked Songs. Set in 1986 Vienna, following a burned-out piano prodigy and his irascible teacher.

Old Wicked Songs (Milwaukee Chamber Theater):

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Program starts: 8:00 PM

Broadway Theatre Center

158 N. Broadway, 5th Floor

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Visit UPAF for more information.