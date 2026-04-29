Channeling Your Creative Energy Through Crystals

People often think of creativity as artistic ability, and as this binary thing, that people either are or aren't creative, but this isn't the case. Our friend Gloria Witt shares how we can use the energy inside crystals to help bring out our inner creativity.

Carnelian works as a creativity switch, energizing you to do something different today.

Sunstone brings joy, confidence and warmth, helping you stop doubting yourself to play and just feel good.

Citrine helps us stay in the moment and not overthink, helping your ideas move, and allows more joy.

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