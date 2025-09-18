Celebrating Wisconsin's State Fruit with Mocktails

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Juniper Berry Cranberry Tonic

Ingredients:

2 oz Cranberry Juice

1 oz Juniper Berry Rosemary Simple Syrup*

Tonic Water/Soda Water

Crushed Ice

Fresh Rosemary, Cranberries, and dried Juniper Berries for garnish



Instructions:

In a glass half filled with ice, add simple syrup and cranberry juice, stir and then top with tonic water or soda water. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and cranberries.



*Juniper Berry Rosemary Simple Syrup

2 tbsp. dried juniper berries

1 tbsp. of finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Place all the ingredients in a pot. Bring to a boil and boil for 1 minute. Allow the syrup to cool completely. Strain through a fine mesh sieve. Place the syrup in an airtight container and store in the fridge.



Gin-less and Tonic



Ingredients:

1 ounce rosemary-juniper berry syrup

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

3–4 ounces chilled tonic water

Ice

Lime wheel or wedge for garnish



Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a glass of your choice and garnish with a lime wedge



Cranberry, Orange, and Rosemary Shrub Mocktail Recipe



Ingredients:

1oz shrub mixture*

1-2 drops Cardamom Bitters (optional)

Tonic Water or Seltzer Water



Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in old fashioned glass. Garnish with extra cranberries and a rosemary sprig.



*Cranberry, Orange, Rosemary Shrub

1 ½ cup fresh cranberries

⅔ cup orange slices, segmented or sliced

1 ½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ - ⅔ cup granulated sugar

1 cinnamon stick

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

Combine all ingredients in a medium sized saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high, then reduce to a simmer and cook for about 20 minutes, or until all your fruit as broken down. (Give your mixture a stir periodically, and even a gentle muddling as it simmers to help this process along.) Taste your shrub mixture and add extra sugar or vinegar depending on your tastes. Allow cranberry orange mixture to cool completely. Then, using a fine mesh strainer, strain the mix into a large glass jar. Discard the cinnamon stick and rosemary sprigs and reserve the cooked cranberries and oranges in a separate container for another use, or use to garnish in your mocktail.

Watch What's Brewing Wisconsin for more!