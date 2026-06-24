Celebrating Summer with Special Rocks and Crystals

Juicy Rocks is celebrating summer with a colorful collection of crystals inspired by sunshine, joy, relaxation, and fun. Owner Gloria Witt will share crystals that capture the spirit of the season, whether you’re heading to festivals, backyard barbecues, vacations, or family gatherings.

The featured summer trio includes Amber, Crazy Lace Agate, and Ocean Jasper. Amber represents celebration, warmth, and happiness, reminding us to soak up the beautiful moments around us. Crazy Lace Agate, often called “The Laughter Stone,” brings a playful energy with patterns that look like confetti, fireworks, and dancing ribbons. Ocean Jasper offers a calming reminder to slow down, relax, practice gratitude, and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

Whether you connect with the natural energy of crystals or simply enjoy their beauty, Juicy Rocks offers a meaningful and vibrant way to celebrate the season.

To learn more, visit www.Juicy.rocks or call 262-224-2220.