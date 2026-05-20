Celebrating Shavuot with Cheesecake!

Let’s chat about cheese cake at Friendship Cafe and the Jewish holiday, Shavuot! It is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the date when God gave the Torah to the Jewish people at Mount Sinai over 3,000 years ago. Shavuot is celebrated by taking time off work, candle-lit dinners, reading of the ten commandments, and enjoying dairy foods like cheesecake!

Friendship Cafe provides jobs for those living in our community. All of the proceeds from Friendship Cafe benefit the Friendship Circle, a nonprofit organization that provides jobs and programming for those with disabilities and mental health challenges.

Learn more about their mission online at FCWI.org