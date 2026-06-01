Celebrating Pride Night At Cooper Park Beer Garden

Come for a fun and meaningful evening at Pride Night at Cooper Park’s Traveling Beer Garden, a celebration of inclusivity, local pride, and neighborhood connection. Hosted by Friends of Cooper Park, this special event brings together great music, refreshing beverages, and a shared commitment to supporting the community. Friends of Cooper Park is a dedicated neighborhood organization focused on enhancing and enjoying one of Milwaukee’s beloved green spaces.

Pride Night at Cooper Park’s Traveling Beer Garden will be on Friday, June 5th at Cooper Park traveling beer garden. For more information, visit Friends of Cooper Park.