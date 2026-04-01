Celebrating Passover and Giving Back

With today marking the first day of Passover, the Friendship Cafe will be closed from today, April first, until April 9th. In the meantime, Jeff Lagner shares about the holiday including what people traditionally eat and drink to celebrate.

After the holiday, The Friendship Circle will be hosting their "FC Springs Into Action" event, asking volunteers to help make and deliver bouquets of flowers to mothers of children with disabilities, as well as making sandwiches to be given to people who are unhoused.

Friendship Circle Springs into Action will be held Sunday, April 19th from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Friendship Circle in Fox Point

To sign up, visit fcwi.org/rsvp