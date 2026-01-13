Celebrating Mentorship in Our Community

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MENTOR Greater Milwaukee Hosts Fifth Annual Mentoring Symposium
January is National Mentoring Month, and MENTOR Greater Milwaukee is leading the charge with its Fifth Annual Mentoring Symposium on January 28, 2026, at the Baird Center. This event brings together mentoring leaders, advocates, and organizations to strengthen practices, share knowledge, and expand positive youth development through mentorship. With over 19 workshops and an inspiring Mentoring Awards Luncheon, the Symposium highlights mentorship as a powerful investment in our communities.

Learn more and register at: milwaukeementor.com/events

